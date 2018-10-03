University Recreation starts Wellness Challenge

Breanna Hill, News Editor

On October 1st the University Recreation Organization started another wellness challenge for the students here at Jacksonville State called the Hydration Challenge. The challenge consists of drinking at least 64 ounces of water a day for twenty days. Do you need some motivation in order to stand up to the challenge?

Check this out.

The first 100 people to accomplish this goal will win a FREE University Recreation water bottle, and will even be entered for a chance to win one of the grand prizes. The challenge will only last until October 28, so there’s still time to sign up. Signing up is simple. All you have to do is go to https://jsu.2act.co/#/login and enter your user information.

University Recreation even encourages you to send in photos of you showing off your hydration process, and who knows, they might even put you up on their social media accounts!

Throughout the year the University Recreation Organization holds different wellness challenges, and encourages everybody to join in. “The goal of the wellness challenges is to encourage everyone to make small changes in their life that can make a big impact on wellness” says Maia Canning—a member of the University Recreation.

Make sure to check out the University Recreation website, and put yourself to the test. Challenge your friends. We could all drink a bit more water, so why not do it in order to possibly get a free water bottle or a grand prize?

I challenge you.

