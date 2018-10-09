Alzheimer’s Walk held at JSU

JP Wood, Staff Reporter

The 2018 East Central Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held Saturday morning on the campus of Jacksonville State University. Hundreds of people converged on Paul Carpenter village in support of family, friends and loved ones who have battled the disease. JSU’s own Kappa Sigma teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association to put on the event, which featured free food, a DJ, and a costume contest.

According to SGA VP of Organizational Affairs Will Milner, the event typically raises over $30,000 for Alzheimer’s research.

“We have a lot of teams come every year, and usually they’re sponsoring someone in their family with Alzheimer’s, or someone they know that’s been affected.”

Participants could also fill out promise cards for the individuals that they were walking for.

“They also have a promise card, which is where they will donate money and then put flowers out in the garden with their loved one’s names on them,” Millner said.

The event culminated in participants walking the Chief Ladiga Trail.

With 233 participants and 29 teams, the event raised $19,623.25 of it’s $22,000 goal, although donations will remain open through the end of the year. Four participants raised over $1,000 each. Groups in attendance included Gadsden Regional Medical Center(who raised $2,392), Diversicare ($1,470) and Coosa Valley Health and Rehab ($1,190). To donate to the East Central Alabama Walk fund, go to act.alz.org and search by zip code 36265.

Other walks coming up in the area include Rome, Georgia on October 20th, Auburn on October 28th and Birmingham on September 30th.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, the walk is held in more than 600 communities each year. It is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for the disease. More than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, and someone develops it every 65 seconds.

