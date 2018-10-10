Mallory Hagan Seeks to Unseat 15-Year Incumbent Congressman Mike Rogers

Scott Young, Staff Reporter

Eight months ago, Mallory Hagan, Miss America 2013, announced her run for Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District as a Democrat. A graduate of Opelika High School, Hagan spent most of her childhood in Opelika and studied biomedical science at Auburn University before moving to Brooklyn in 2008. Prior to her run for Congress, she was an evening news anchor for WLTZ-TV in Columbus, Georgia.

Hagan is running on a platform of campaign finance reform, allowing students to refinance student loans, expanding Medicaid in Alabama, conserving the environment and universal background checks for gun sales. In hopes of emulating the victory of Sen. Doug Jones, Hagan plans to visit Jacksonville State’s campus sponsored by Zeta Phi Eta on October 23rd at 7 pm. The event will be held in room 236 inside Self Hall.

“I think it’s really important for our representatives to be seen in public and to be willing to take questions in public,” said Hagan, when asked about her future campaign event. “We want to energize young people to get involved in the political process.”

During a visit to the Auburn University College Republicans, Congressman Mike Rogers attacked Hagan for her age, saying “my opponent, on the other hand, is 29 years old…almost nobody knows who she is.”

“No, I think young people are more energized and more capable than ever,” said Hagan, when asked if Roger’s comments dissuade young voters to get involved politically. “The Parkland students have proven time and time again that age does not hinder you from sharing your voice and being a part of a process that creates change.”

If re-elected, Rogers will have been elected to eight consecutive terms to the House of Representatives, having served since 2003.

The election for this this race, Governor, the state legislature, and many other statewide offices is on November 6. The deadline for voter registration is October 22.

The Chanticleer’s entire interview with Hagan can be found by clicking here. Congressman Mike Rogers’ office has agreed to an interview as well, which will be released at a later date.

