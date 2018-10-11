JSU hosts three new art shows

Sydney Spencer, A&E Reporter

This past Thursday on October 4th, there was an art gallery for faculty of Jacksonville State University as well as the artist Mark Bueno. The art of the faculty was displayed in Hammond Hall while Mark Bueno’s art was displayed in the Round House Gallery. Art ranged from paintings, sculptures, live art, and pop art.

The 2018 Faculty Show had all types of art from faculty members from all different art departments. Some of the faculty that had their creations showcased were Allison McElroy, John Oles, and Anita Stewart. Allison McElroy is an associate professor of painting and drawing and her art piece on display is called Portrait Study. Portrait Study was charcoal on gessoed paper. John Oles is an assistant professor of ceramics and is well-known outside of JSU for his sculpting of ceramics. His artwork on display was called Porcelain Vessels With Celadon Glaze.

Anita Stewart is an adjunct instructor of foundations and art history. The name of her artwork was called Diptych One which was mixed media/found object. These were not the only staff members whose artwork was on display. There were many other faculty members whose artwork stood out and made a lasting impression.

In the Round House Gallery, Mark Bueno’s artwork was showcased. The name of his collection was called Ghost Lights. Ghost lights (orbs) are defined as curious translucent or solid circles that appear unexpectedly in photographs. Some people believe the circles are spirits, angels, or ghosts while others believe it is just a play on lights and the effect of lighting condition the camera does when it flashes.

Bueno says, “My fascination with the paranormal led me to these curiosities.” Film and videos have also become a way of capturing these spiritual beliefs. This has given believers and non-believers the opportunity to debate the supernatural aspect of it. Bueno adds, “Some of my paintings are spiritual portraits of people and have now become a part of the unknown.”

While explaining his artwork, he explains how the religions of Hinduism and Buddhism helped create the color chakras of paintings he has created. The cultures of the actual people who practice those religions helped give him the vision to create.

While there were only two art exhibits listed on the art department website, there was a student exhibit on display inside another part of Hammond Hall. Students from all classifications were on display. In particular, there was one that stood out the most. This artwork was about protecting nature and saving trees. There was no name present, but the art did all of the talking. It was an interactive piece where anyone who came and viewed it could stick their hand in dirt and put their handprint against a large piece of black wallpaper and anonymously vow that they are going to be a good steward of our Earth once they left the gallery.

“Save Our Trees” “Diptych One” by Anita Stewart “Astral Projection” by Mark Bueno “Porcelain Vessels with Celadon” by John Oles

Advertisements