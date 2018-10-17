Gamecocks topple EIU

Baylee Morris, Sports Editor

This past Saturday the JSU Gamecocks sailed past Eastern Illinois in their fourth Ohio Valley Conference game. This game was the fourth straight OVC contest out of eight for the Gamecocks. This helped them add another win in the column and another win on the streak list that has now moved to 36 games in OVC play. That’s right the Gamecocks have not been beaten in 36 straight OVC matchups.

Saturday the Gamecocks put up some amazing numbers. They put up 592 total yards on offense and only having one turnover. However, this week we did see a little more of the team that we saw against North Carolina A&T by the team’s penalty numbers and yardage. The team suffered 14 penalties and 123 yards worth of penalties. I still think this team is growing and showing many similarities to that of the 2015 team that went on to the National Championship game.

While the Gamecocks are 6-1 on the season they are 4-0 in OVC play. That boosts the confidence of the Gamecocks since they are now headed on the road for two weeks. The first stop on their two away games in Southeastern Missouri.

The Redhawks this season are 4-2 and only 2-1 in OVC play. Their OVC loss came at the hands of Eastern Kentucky 23-14, who the Gamecocks have already beaten. However, the Redhawks have put up a total of 2,779 yards of offense and are average 463.2 per game. This will be a test for the Gamecocks and they are ready.

One player who is ready is that of Josh Pearson. Pearson tied the single season touchdown reception record this week having marked his 11th touchdown reception. Pearson ties Josh Barge who set the record at 11 back in 2015.

Pearson will look to break the record and the rest of the Gamecocks will look to extend their OVC win streak along with their winning record this Saturday against the SEMO Redhawks at 1 P.M. on Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

