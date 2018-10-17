Hurricane Michael leaves thousands without power

JP Wood, Staff Reporter

Thousands remain without power in the Florida Panhandle, Wiregrass, and southeast Georgia just one week after the devastating Hurricane Michael tore through the area.

Recovery efforts are still just getting off the ground, as crews from all around the country pour in to the region to assist the locals with help. Among the hardest hit communities are Mexico Beach, Panama City, Marianna and Dothan.

“We are dealing with an overwhelming amount of damage,” Dothan fire chief Larry Williams said. In Mexico Beach, pictures of the horrifying damage began to surface almost immediately. Aerial photos showed that almost no structure survived the landfall of the category 4 storm.

President Trump arrived in the Panama City area on Monday to survey the damage of an area that may take years to recover, if at all. As of Tuesday morning, the death toll had risen to 12.

In the wake of the destruction left by the fourth strongest storm to make landfall in the modern era, the national response was overwhelming. Bucket trucks and lineman crews set up a staging area at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, with hundreds of trucks lined up ready to immediately head to the Florida Panhandle. Ambulance convoys from all over raced down US Highway 231. Even the NYPD was seen speeding through Dothan on their way to assist the recovery efforts.

If you would like to help recovery, please consider finding a reputable charity, such as the American Red Cross, to donate to. Bay County officials have asked that people stay away from the beaches until further notice.

