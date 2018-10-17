JSU falls to EIU, but handles SIUE

JP Wood, Sports Writer

Jacksonville State’s Volleyball squad emerged from a tough weekend schedule at 11-10 (4-4 OVC), after home matches against Eastern Illinois and SIUE.

The Gamecocks were swept by Eastern Illinois, 7-15 (2-5 OVC) in three close sets, though they held one of the top offenses in the conference to just a .106 attack percentage.

Kaylee Frear led the way with nine kills, and Mackenzie Rombach and Addie Halverson each added seven. Halverson and Jade Humphrey each added nine digs, followed by Ashley Clingan’s six.

Jade Humphrey and Sadie Anderson made return appearances from injury in the game, while junior Shayla Schmidt made her season debut after fighting a lingering preseason injury.

On Saturday night, it was JSU’s turn to sweep someone.

Jax State handled SIUE easily en route to their first win over the Cougars since 2014. SIUE was held to just 25 kills and a -0.24 attack percentage over the three sets, which is the second time this season a Gamecocks opponent has hit negatives in attack percentage.

Halverson led the charge against the Cougars with 13 kills, followed by Rombach with seven. Lexie Libbs registered 30 assists, while Dani Steele registered nine digs. The Gamecocks return to the road next week against Murray State and Austin Peay.

