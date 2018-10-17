The seriousness of anxiety

Breanna Hill, News Editor

Anxiety disorders are known to be the most common mental illness in the United States. Statistics show that over 40 million adults are unfortunately suffering from anxiety. There are a number of anxiety disorders—OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Phobias, GAD (Generalized Anxiety Disorder) and more.

Tons of things can trigger anxiety. One might find themselves growing anxious when it comes to speaking in front of large groups of people or when going in for a job interview. Everybody at one point in his or her life feels anxious. Those who suffer from anxiety disorders face this issue more often than not, unfortunately.

Each form of anxiety disorder has their own set of reactions and symptoms; all of the different types of anxiety disorders do have quite a number of common symptoms such as an accelerated heart rate and chest pains.

Luckily, there are a few known ways to relax a bit and ease your mind, which, in turn, reduces anxiety.

1. Learning to induce your Relaxation Response:

It is a known fact that if you take at least ten minutes out of your busy, hectic day to partake in some form of relaxation therapy, it can reduce your anxiety a great amount. For example, every morning get up out of bed, stretch and listen to calming music. Focusing on your Relaxation Response is known to slow your heart rate and decrease your blood pressure.

2. Breathe:

As silly as it sounds, just breathe. When people are in very anxious, and uncomfortable situations they tend to begin breathing a bit more shallowly. Whenever in a situation that causes your breathing to become a bit abnormal, make sure to stop and try to even out your breathing. Simply controlling your breathing, and forcing it to become a bit more even and natural, can cause your anxiety levels to decrease.

3. Write out your worries and fears:

It’s proven that writing down things that bother you are a form of decompression. Setting aside 15 minutes or so each day to write down your feelings about difficult situations you’re going through at the time is very beneficial. Not only can it calm you down, but you can always look back at your writing and realize that you made it through difficult situations and times and see how strong you have become.

Dealing with anxiety is never easy, but following these tips might help in certain situations. Try them out; you might just find a sure-fire way to help not only yourself out, but others as well.

