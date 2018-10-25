Honors Program to hold Hunger Banquet

Katie Peyton, Special to The Chanticleer

This year, the Honors Program at JSU is very excited to be hosting a Hunger Banquet. Sponsored through a non-profit organization called Oxfam, a Hunger Banquet raises awareness about the realities of world hunger. The Hunger Banquet will take place on Tuesday, November 27th at 6:00PM at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville.

The event itself is a dinner, but unlike most banquet dinners, guests won’t be sure whether or not they’ll get enough to eat.

Each participant will buy a ticket prior to the event. When the night of the event arrives, participants will be randomly put into groups. These groups directly reflect the breakdown of the world’s poverty population. Then, each person will recieve a meal typical of someone who lives in the poverty level that their group represents. Some people may eat pasta at tables while others eat rice on the floor—it’s all determined by luck of the draw.

Throughout the dinner, seats shift as situations arise. A narrator will continue to present imaginary circumstances for participants that very well might affect someone living in poverty around the world. Just as no one knows where they will be seated in the beginning, no one knows what might change as the night goes on. By the end of the event, participants have been educated about world hunger through experience. This event allows people to see a glimpse of what life is like for those living in poverty—not by walking a mile in their shoes, but by eating a meal at their table.

Anyone who wishes to attend the Hunger Banquet can buy a ticket for $10 (either through PayPal or with cash in Room 104 Martin Hall at JSU; Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30). Those who purchase tickets online must keep the receipt/screenshot of the payment in order to participate in the Hunger Banquet. Those who purchase tickets with cash will receive a physical ticket, which they must bring on the night of the event.

All of the proceeds from this event will go toward Oxfam’s efforts to fight hunger in communities around the world.

