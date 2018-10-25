JSU prepares for production of She Kills Monsters

Sydney Spencer, A&E Reporter

The Drama Department of Jacksonville State University will be hosting a highly anticipated play this semester. The play is called She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen and will be directed by Dr. Michael Boynton in the Stone Center. There will be four opportunities to go see it from October 26-29 and all shows start at 7:30 p.m. except for the Sunday showing at 2:30 p.m.

This is a new, contemporary and cutting-edge play. It is very popular amongst high school and college students due to its highly relatable subject matter and the genre of the play. The play is part wacky comedy and part adventure. It is set in the 1990’s and at its core is about two sisters. The older sister leads an average life as English teacher in her mid-twenties, while the younger sister is a super nerd. The younger sister ends up passing away in a car accident and the older sister realizes she was not as close to her as she could have been and starts to feel guilty.

The older sister gets the idea of playing a D&D (Dungeons and Dragons) game that her sister created to get to know her better. Her younger sister is a character in the game, and she lives it out in her fantasy that she gets to fight monsters alongside her. This is how both sisters begin to bond and get to know each other better. Along the way, comedy ensues with them befriending a dark elf, a demon queen and a master of the underworld. They also fight monsters and evil cheerleaders while progressing through the game.

Factors that play a part are the key stereotypes of nerds and gamers. There are a lot of women involved as well. The majority of the play is an empowering message for women. All women in the play had to work out, train, and some even had to learn how to use a sword. The fight scenes are displayed with a lot of action involved as well.

When interviewed, Dr. Boynton explains how the play is “one of the most technically complicated shows we’ve ever done.”

The production is overwhelmed with all they have to get done from puppetry, sound effects, original composed music, videography and other special effects. Between actors and the production crew, they all have put in forty hours a week to perfect their craft and prepare to make this play the best one yet. Tickets are on sale at www.jsu.edu/drama.

