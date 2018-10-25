Breanna Hill, News Editor

Teachers deserve more. Teachers deserve more recognition, benefits and respect. Students of all ages, students like you and I, have had different types of teachers throughout our schooling experience. We’ve all had the type of teacher who pushes us and urges us to do our best, and they’re willing to go above and beyond because they crave our success as much as we do. We’ve also had the teacher, at least once, who we’ve failed to understand, whether that be with their teaching methods or their beliefs.

Despite the differences that students have had with certain teachers, they still deserve more.

The amount a teacher gets paid varies depending on the state, but in Alabama statistics have shown that teachers made on average a little over $48,000 a year. Think about that.

Both of my parents are teachers, and, over the years, I’ve come to realize how much work they truly put in. Of course teachers work five days a week, typically from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., then they go home and take a load off, right? Wrong. Ever since my parents began their teaching jobs, they have spent hours after school drawing up lesson plans, tutoring, grading and much more. Sure, teachers get the summers off, but I can recall many times that my mom and dad have gone to the school during the summer to prepare their classrooms and get ready for the upcoming students in their classes.

Most students at some point in their schooling find that incredible teacher who inspires them and ignites something within them. I found mine early on in high school. He urged me to do better and to work hard in order to accomplish every single one of my goals. He believed in me, and I’m thankful to have had him as a teacher.

He was more than a teacher, though, he was an inspiration.

Teachers put an endless amount of both time and effort into what they do, and most of them do more than just teach. They contribute to our lives by guiding us and sending us in the right direction. They encourage us and help us believe in ourselves.

The next time you find yourself annoyed by a teacher just think about what they do for you, and always remember that teachers deserve more

