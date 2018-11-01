JSU stuns Morehead in five sets

JP Wood, Sports Writer

JSU Volleyball wrapped up an undefeated week with a thrilling upset victory over 17-8 (8-4 OVC) Morehead State on Saturday.

In its annual “pink out” game, the 14-12 (6-6 OVC) Gamecocks rallied in the fifth set to prevent a season sweep from the Eagles.

After a 25-13 blow out in the fourth set, the Gamecocks finally rectified their fifth set issues and overcame match point to steal the win from MSU.

Down 14-13, the Gamecocks were forced to take a timeout. With her 8th kill of the match, Mackenzie Rombach evened the score at 14 all. A MSU hitting error, followed up by an Addie Halverson match-ending kill, sealed the win and sent the Kennamer Hall crowd up and over the edge.

Kaylee Frear joined Rombach with eight kills, while Halverson and Lena Kindermann led the way with 13 and 12 kills each. Three Gamecocks collected double digit digs, Dani Steele with 14, Lexie Libs with 12 and Ashley Clingan with 11. The Gamecocks also registered 10 blocks as a team, with Frear leading the way at seven.

Only two weekends remain in the season, and Jax State currently holds a tie for fifth-place in OVC standings, along with Tennessee State and SEMO. JSU will face TSU and Belmont next weekend in Nashville, and will host SEMO on the 11th of November in Kennamer Hall.

