Criminal Justice Fraternity brings home wins from regional competition

Lauren Moore, Staff Reporter

Jacksonville State University’s professional Criminal Justice fraternity, Lambda Alpha Epsilon, recently competed in the fraternity’s Region 5 competition held in Richmond, Kentucky, on October 25th-27th.

Though there were around 85 competitors, JSU’s chapter of Lambda Alpha Epsilon won across the board.

“We competed in academic testing as well as in firearms, physical agility, and crime scene processing, and we won a total of 10 awards across all the categories,” said Kortni LaRue, president of Jacksonville State’s chapter of the fraternity.

“Honestly, we didn’t have any expectations going into competition,” said LaRue. “Every year of competition is so different based on what university is hosting.”

This year’s Region 5 conference, which hosts universities from states around the southeast, was hosted by Eastern Kentucky University’s chapter of the fraternity.

LaRue says success in the competition has raised awareness and pride of Lambda Alpha Epsilon around campus.

“Everyone was extremely excited with the outcome and I think bringing home so many awards really energized our chapter and boosted everyone’s pride in being in LAE.”

The Fraternity, which is open to students majoring or minoring in Criminal Justice, states on its page on the JSU website that “The goal of the organization is to represent JSU and the Criminal Justice department in regional and national competitions as well as help the community.”

When asked if the fraternity would advance any further, the chapter president talked about a National competition, and said “while we would really love to attend Nationals in the spring, I’m not sure if we will be able to make that happen.”

Either way, JSU is proud to have a chapter of Lambda Alpha Epsilon represent the university, and cannot wait to see what LAE will do next.

Advertisements