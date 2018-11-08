Annual Blizzcon was a success, barring one stumble

Sean Collier, A&E Reporter

On November 2 to November 3, Blizzard Entertainment had their annual Blizzcon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. This convention has become one of the most anticipated events for fans of Blizzard and their games. Every year, this is where they announce big reveals and what is coming to the games people know and love. This year, There was some pretty exciting news along with what could be one of the worst moments in Blizzcon’s history.

First, I would like to talk about the opening ceremony. When the opening ceremony began, there was a touching montage of huge and iconic moments from the various games Blizzard has created. When the reveals started, they began with a new hero for Heroes of the Storm. Orphea, daughter of the Raven Lord, is the new character whose home is the nexus itself. Which is a big deal, considering all of the other playable heroes are from the other various Blizzard games. They also showed some other content that would be added to the game, such as new skins and a new announcer.

Next, they talked about the upcoming content in World of Warcraft, under the title “Tides of Vengeance”. It will be set when the faction war between the Horde and Alliance come to a head. Also, more World of Warcraft Classic was announced. Classic will be released in the summer of 2019 and it will be playable for anyone with a World of Warcraft subscription. The World of Warcraft segment ended with a brand new cinematic, “Lost Honor”. The cinematic gives some more important story details for “Battle for Azeroth”.

For the game Overwatch, they showed a brand new animated short called “Reunion”. It follows the character Jesse McCree while he runs into a former a former associate. This associate just so happens to be Overwatch’s newest playable hero, Ashe. The short also teases another character who may become a playable hero in the future. Anyways, Blizzard also revealed Ashe’s abilities and her unique ultimate which summons her partner, Bob. This is not only the first ultimate that spawns an NPC, but he also functions as a hero. (He can count towards competing objectives, can be healed etc.)

One of the biggest reveals of Blizzcon this year is definitely Warcraft 3: Reforged. They announced it by showing a complete recreation of the original Warcraft 3 opening cinematic. The game is a complete remaster of the original game and will include both Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos and the expansion: The Frozen Throne. Warcraft 3: Reforged will be released next year, but no solid release date was set.

For the game Hearthstone, a new expansion was revealed called “Rastakhan’s Rumble” themed around the Zandalari trolls from World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth. Some of the new mechanics, cards, and characters used in the new expansion were also shown.

Then to finish things off, Diablo: Immortal was announced. It is a mobile game that takes place between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. The reveal of Diablo: Immortal has had one of the most negative reactions that Blizzard has ever received. For fans of Diablo, I believe what they were wanting was at least a hint of the existence of the next installment in the series. Which would make it understandable for why people were so upset when they found out that they not only weren’t getting any information on that, but given the reveal of a mobile game. Most of the mobile reveals that Blizzard has shown have had negative reactions. Most of the playerbase for Blizzard are PC gamers. People were even reluctant when Diablo: 3 was revealed to be on consoles. So the fact that this had a negative reaction was not a surprise. However, it has been worse than anyone could have imagined. I personally believe the main problem is the way it was presented and the reactions afterwards. However,I do believe that this Blizzcon was overwhelmingly good and exciting, despite this hiccup.

