Election 2018: Democrats regain House, Republicans maintain Senate

Scott Young, Staff Reporter

The Democrats have regained the House of Representatives for the first time since the beginning of Barack Obama’s presidency in 2008. With many races at the moment still uncalled as of Wednesday morning, it’s projected that Democrats will gain a net of around 34 seats. Through a House majority, Democrats now have the ability to probe deeper into the President’s finances, the allegation of collusion with Russia, and consider the possibility of impeachment.

During a victory speech, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said that she would restore “checks and balances” to the government, as supporters chanted “Speaker! Speaker!” in the crowd.

“Thanks to you we owned the ground,” said Pelosi. “Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America. Remember this feeling—know the power to win.”

Republicans held onto their majority in the Senate, flipping a few states along the way. Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota, represented by Joe Donnelly, Claire McCaskill, and Heidi Heitkamp, respectively, all voted in the Republican candidate Tuesday night. The common denominator of these three candidates were their decisions to vote against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, a factor that may have contributed to their loss. President Trump claimed victory in these states by double digits in the 2016 election.

In a late night tweet, Trump sought to celebrate a Republican victory of picking up seats in the Senate by quoting writer Ben Stein, who said “There’s only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him. This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner.”

Exit polls by CNN released prior to election results delivered a rejection of President Trump’s performance in office. The poll indicated that 56 percent of voters in this midterm believe that the country is on the wrong track, and 41 percent believe it’s on the right track.

Republicans swept the state of Alabama Tuesday.

Many believe that the polarizing amendments to the Alabama Constitution placed on the ballot stoked conservative turnout, prompting a statewide rejection of left-leaning policies and candidates. The two—which passed easily—being an amendment to authorize the display of the Ten Commandments on state property and one to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

In the race for Alabama Governor, incumbent Kay Ivey (R) handily defeated Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox (D) with 59.6 percent of the vote to Maddox’s 40.4 percent. Congressman Mike Rogers (R) was re-elected to serve Alabama’s third district with a margin of 63.9 percent to Mallory Hagan (D) with 36.1 percent. Additionally, State Senator Del Marsh (R) and State Rep. K. L. Brown (R), who represent the Jacksonville area, defeated their Democratic challengers Jim Williams and Pamela Howard.

“Words cannot express my sincere appreciation. Although we did not win the race, it’s important that we continue to keep the faith. And even at this moment, it’s important that we continue to believe in Alabama,” said Democratic nominee for Governor Walt Maddox in his concession speech.

