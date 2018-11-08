JSU holds grand opening for renovated Food Court

Quadarius Whitson, Staff Reporter

On Friday November 2, the TMB Food Court held its Grand Opening for the new renovations completed over the summer.

The inside of the TMB opened two days before classes started, but the damage to the roof of the TMB caused by the F3 tornado on March 19 delayed their opening event.

The renovations to the TMB included a new layout for Freshens Food Studio and Chick-fil-A, a brand-new retail location in Mein Bowl and a redesign of both the indoor and outdoor seating area, the latter of which was just completed.

“Today was a great day and we had a great turnout,” said Tyler Brown, Marketing Coordinator for Sodexo.

There was a flurry of samples coming from all of the restaurants held in the food court as well as a Spin the Wheel game.

Freshens provided free smoothie samples, Chick-fil-A provided a variety of free chicken samples and Mein Bowl provided free sushi samples. The restaurants also provided the prizes for the Spin the Wheel game which included selfie sticks, phone wallets, balloons, and more.

JSU students weren’t the only people to show up to the event. Faculty, staff, community members, and even President Beehler made an appearance.

At around 11 a.m., Beehler made the opening of the TMB Food Court official by cutting the ceremonial red ribbon.

According to Brown, there will be vending machines coming soon to campus that will accept flex dollars, allowing JSU students to use their meal plans to purchase products.

“We’re working on some vending machines that will accept student ID money,” said Brown. “We kind of have a sample of that going on at Sparkman, but hopefully we’ll have those up and going in the Spring.”

