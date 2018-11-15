Advice with Breanna: College Tips and Tricks

Breanna Hill, News Editor

The time you spend in college is meant to be some of the best years of your life. You are able to study a certain career pathway of your choosing, gain countless friendships and develop even more as a person. When attending college comes to mind, it can be a bit nerve-racking. It is easy for an upcoming, or even a current student’s mind to be swamped with certain topics and aspects of college life. To help with some of these worrying aspects here are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind throughout your college experience:

1. Get involved. It’s never too late to get involved, whether it be at the start of your freshman year, or even later on. Speaking from experience, I had a very uneventful freshman year. Getting involved not only helps with your resume but it can also help you establish connections with other students, and even break you out of your shell a bit. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out of your comfort zone—you’ll be amazed with how simply joining a club can affect your day-to-day life here on campus.

2. Go to class. Simple, right? Once you start off in college most students are eager to attend the parties, and have the time of their lives. It’s easy to steer away from the real reason you’re here. Our parents aren’t here to tell us we have to get up and go to class, and most of us depended on that in our earlier years of schooling. It’s now up to the student whether or not attending class should be a priority. Missing class means falling behind, and if you aren’t in control of the situation it could mean having to take the class over again, which of course is never fun.

3. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Unfortunately nowadays most people view asking for help as weak and cowardly, which couldn’t be more wrong. We all have our subjects that we excel in and we all have those subjects that we struggle with from time to time. When we struggle it is crucial that we ask for help, and realize that taking the extra time to speak to our professors will benefit us in the long run.

Make the most out of your college experience. Let loose when you should, and buckle down when needed. It’s all about making new memories and living each day to the fullest, while setting yourself up for a successful future. Try out these tips and tricks, and never be afraid to share your thoughts with me.

