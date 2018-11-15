JSU Drama receives eight nominations for roles in She Kills Monsters

Sydney Spencer, Staff Reporter

Editor’s Note: An article appeared in the November 8, 2018 issue of The Chanticleer reporting the nomination of just one member of the Drama She Kills Monsters for competition in The Kennedy Center American College Festival. The Chanticleer staff were unaware of the other students and faculty that had been nominated until after the printing of this issue. We apologize to everyone who took part in the production of She Kills Monsters, and congratulate the whole cast, crew and staff on their achievements.

Jacksonville State University’s Drama Department has received recognition once again for their play, She Kills Monsters, resulting in eight nominations for competition in the Kennedy Center American College Festival.

The Kennedy Center American College Festival is a national theatre program involving twenty thousand students from colleges and universities nationwide.

Not only were actors nominated for their performances, but the Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Stage Manager, Draping and Tailoring, Projections, and Dramaturgy all received the honor.

Chloe Barnes and Jessika Holmes were two actresses nominated for their roles. Barnes plays Tilly Evans, while Holmes portrayed Vera as well as several puppets throughout the play.

Ansley Gayton was nominated for the projections of the play. Kelby King was nominated for the draping and tailoring of costumes. Shauna Steward and Rebecca Weaver received nominations for their roles as Assistant Stage Manager and Dramaturg respectively.

The job of a Dramaturg is to research and analyze every aspect of the play. When asked what elements of She Kills Monsters played a part in her dramaturgy Weaver says, “Almost every part of the play became a part of my dramaturgical work.”

Weaver says she has been working on the play since June.

Dr. Michael Boynton and Eric Wilkerson were both nominated for their roles as Director and Assistant Director. When asked if he would change anything about the production of She Kills Monsters, Boynton struggles with the question. “That’s a hard question to answer as a director, because a part of me wants to say it was brilliant, amazing, finished and done. I would not change a thing, but that would also be a lie.”

It’s the first nomination for the majority of the nominees to the festival. The Kennedy Center American College Festival prides themselves in diversifying nominated students to participate in their festival.

After being on the radar of the Kennedy Center for five years, the Drama Department of Jacksonville State University has received nominations and awards for the past two to three years.

