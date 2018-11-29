Holiday Spirit ‘lights’ up campus

JP Wood, Staff Writer

The student body came together on the steps of Bibb-Graves Tuesday night for to light up campus for the holiday season.

The annual ‘JSU in Lights’ event featured representatives from campus organizations, JSU cheerleaders, administrators, Cocky, and President Beehler. Hot Chocolate and Cider were on hand for the event, which also served as the SGA toy drive for children in need.

President Beehler and SGA President Kasey Gamble spoke to those on hand before flipping the switch and lighting up Bibb-Graves.

“We’re really celebrating how far we’ve come since the tornado” said President Beehler. “We’ve really got a heck of a lot accomplished.”

President Beehler also spoke of his gratitude for those students whose drive to attend JSU was unwavered. “We lost hardly any students at all,” he said.

“JSU in Lights” is a special celebration of not only the holiday season approaching, but all that the school has done over the past eight months. A number of campus organizations were also present. Freshman Forum was recognized for having the most representation at the event. A Christmas tree stands in Bibb-Graves with ornaments representing numerous on campus organizations, from Greek Life to Freshman Forum to SGA.

