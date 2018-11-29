‘Tis the Season for giving back

Breanna Hill, News Editor

Students returned this week with full bellies and the knowledge that the only thing standing between another long holiday break is finals. This week, students are going to be pulling all-nighters and studying as much as possible for the upcoming exams. Once we’re all out for the holidays it’s easy to think of ourselves and our families, which is always a good thing, but it’s also important to think of the people who aren’t as fortunate as we are.

It is estimated that there are over 3,700 homeless people in Alabama alone. Think of how many of those people are children, and how many of them are young adults like you and I. These people have no idea where their next meal is coming from, much less have any way to celebrate for the holidays. With this thought in mind I’ve decided to share a few ways that we can help make someone’s holiday season just a little bit better.

There is a program named Hands on Birmingham. There is always a need for volunteers, and you can help out at one of the community kitchens, assist with Red Cross, or even help with the angel tree distribution.

The community kitchen is always a good way to go. Volunteering here means serving lunch for those who are in need of a nice meal. The dates for this event include December 26th, December 31st, January 1st, and January 2nd from 10 am to 2 pm. To help out at this event it’s important that you register. Registering can be done by contacting Kimberly Jeanty at this email address: kjeanty@thecommunitykitchens.org

The Red Cross Association in Birmingham has decided to ask citizens to make homemade DIY Christmas cards for Veterans and men and women serving in the armed forces today. Ask anybody and everybody you know to take a little bit of time out of their day to make a sweet card, thanking them for their service and showing support. Cards will mean a lot to those who aren’t able to be with their families for the holidays. Cards must be dropped off at the Red Cross location in Birmingham by December 9th. The address for the Red Cross Location is 114 22nd St S, Birmingham, AL 35233

When it comes to volunteering for the angel tree distribution there are many things that you could help out with—ranging from assisting with parking, carrying and loading bags into the vehicles, and/or retrieving families gift bags. It should be noted that volunteers should not be under the age of 15.

Along with these three volunteering events there are several that Hands on Birmingham have organized. By going on their website: https://www.handsonbirmingham.org/holiday-volunteering you can see a full list of all the volunteering events going on this season.

Take some time to help out and volunteer during the long break we’re given. The holiday season is all about giving and being thankful for what you have. Appreciate what you have and be grateful because I can guarantee you that someone would love to be in your shoes.

Advertisements