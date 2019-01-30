Government re-opens with no funding for border wall

Scott Young/Staff Reporter

President Trump made an announcement on Friday that he would be supporting a concurrent resolution to fund government through February 15, backing down from his demand for a down payment on the border wall in exchange for reopening government.

Hours later, the President signed legislation to reopen government after a 35-day long shutdown, which ended how it started: no border wall funding, no agreement.

“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” said President Trump in the Rose Garden following his concession to re-open government for three weeks.

Democrats in Congress, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in particular, have declared a victory by pushing the President and Congressional Republicans to support funding government.

“We’re pleased that we reached an agreement to reopen government now, so that we can have a discussion on how to secure our borders,” said Speaker Pelosi after the President’s announcement. “House Democrats look forward to working in a bipartisan way to pass all of the bills to open government.”

Speaker Pelosi wrote a statement during the shutdown that she would not allow the State of the Union address to take place in the chamber of the House of Representatives until government reopens. After the government reopened, Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to hold his State of the Union address on February 5.

For the next three weeks, expect to see much discussion and debate within Congress and between the legislative and executive branch regarding border security and a wall between the United States and Mexico.

