JSU hosts fourth annual Minds Matter Rally



Keeley Tibbitts, Staff Writer

The fourth annual Mind Matters Rally was held Thursday at Jacksonville State University’s TMB Auditorium.

It was an event full of music, food, and personal testimonies about mental health.

Mind Matters Rally event coordinator Gary Mank says the goal of the event is to get “everyone to communicate about [mental health].”

Mank says he hopes the event can help people to become more comfortable talking about their mental health. “The whole purpose is to raise awareness through music,” Mank said.

Musical artist MovieMic was the MC for the event. He kept everyone moving and made sure the whole event was lighthearted and welcoming.

MovieMic introduced the various organizations that came to the rally, including Family Links, an organization that works in mental health; Olivia’s House, a drug detox organization that is located in Birmingham; Active Minds, which works with suicide prevention; and Fresh Start Counseling, which is located in the Jacksonville square.

Gayle Sosinski was the main speaker, who shared her testimony and said “when you live for god, it’s your job to transform and live for others.”

J. Alchemi shared her own music and testimony about her life. “Nobody is alone. Everybody struggles with something every day,” said J. Alchemi.

A rap duo called Brother’s KeepA preformed their Christian-based raps for the room and ended the event with a prayer.

Advertisements