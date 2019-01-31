How to use social media in moderation

Breanna Hill, News Editor

How many times do you think you open your social media apps on an average day? Can you even count or recall how many times you find yourself scrolling through Instagram mindlessly or sending a funny selfie through Snapchat? Yeah, I can’t tell you how many times I open those apps on a daily basis either. Social media has been on the rise for years now. Since the advancement of modern technology has come about we’ve had access to an endless amount of apps at our fingertips. We’re able to send funny filter selfies to our friends no matter where they are in the world, we’re able to post ‘gram worthy images whenever we take a notion to, and we’re able to share individualistic material 24/7. Social media is a wonderful thing, but there is such thing as moderation.

Think about it. What do you do when you have a spare minute throughout the day? Most people tend to pull out their smart phones to check for notifications. The problem is we don’t just do this when we’re not busy, we do it when we should be doing other things like homework or paying attention to company. Social media tends to distract us from our priorities.

Moderation is key. A challenge that seems to be catching on throughout the world is going without social media for a period of time, whether it be only for a few hours or a few days, or even longer. Without social media being a distraction all of the time think about all of the things that would improve and of all that things that you could direct your attention on that might be a bit more beneficial. On your next outing with your friends or your family try just enjoying their company; don’t worry about taking hundreds of pictures just to get that one that’s just so. Not everything has to be captured. Think of it as a form of detox!

Let’s try experiencing life a bit more and worry less about who views it.

