Gamecocks go 3-2 in opening weekend at Mercer Invitational

Baylee Morris, Sports Editor

This past weekend the Jacksonville State Gamecock Softball team traveled to Macon, GA to compete in the Mercer Invitational. For the overall weekend the Gamecocks finished with three wins and two losses to start the opening weekend of softball off right.

On Friday, the Gamecocks had a huge day and discovered their diamond in the rough in Kirsten Titus.

Before this weekend, Titus only had two career hits as a Gamecock. By the end of this weekend she had four hits with three of those being home runs. Titus also did well in the pitching circle, where she only gave up three hits.

Another Gamecock pitcher that had a huge weekend is none other than Faith Sims. On Friday against Army, Sims pitched the first no hitter for the Gamecocks since 2016. On the whole weekend she struck out 16 batters and only allowed two hits. This weekend also served as Sims first outing since having elbow surgery in the off-season.

On Friday following the 6-0 win against Army, the Gamecocks showed up and showed out against Rutgers winning 11-0. However, on Saturday both Army and Rutgers got their revenge on the Gamecocks, beating them respectively 11-6 and 13-5.

On Saturday against Rutgers, the Gamecocks used pitchers Alexus Jimmerson and freshman Lexi Androlevich. Against Army even though the Gamecocks fell 13-5 center fielder Taylor Beshears had a big day with all four appearances at the plate ending with four hits. Of those four hits, three were homers and one was a single.

With the two losses ending the day Saturday, the Gamecocks had to regroup and come back Sunday for one game against the host team Mercer. Sunday, the Gamecocks placed Sims back in the circle to end the weekend. JSU topped Mercer 15-0 in 5 innings.

In those five innings, Sims looked as pretty as a picture, striking out seven batters and only allowing two hits and no errors. Her team around her helped cap off the win with their offensive and defensive dominance.

Overall the Gamecocks had a decent weekend and hope to have a better weekend this weekend when they head down to Montgomery to participate in the Alabama State Black and Gold Tournament.

