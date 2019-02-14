JSU starts Sub-Aquatics Club

Keeley Tibbitts, Staff Writer

JSU Student Aaron Risher has started a new club for those that like to be in the water.

With the help of JSU professors Dr. George Cline, Dr. James Rayburn and Ashraf Amshaqn, Risher is starting the Jacksonville State University Sub-Aquatics Club.

Risher says the club allows JSU students to group together in an activity they love, make friends and go on fun trips to dive and snorkel.

“It is an amazing experience that I want to do with a group of people and offer that experience to others,” Risher said.

The club offers scuba certifications and trips at discounted prices. No certification is required, but if you want to become certified, scuba instructor John Valdes is offering lessons and certification at lower prices.

“Normally certification costs $395, but through the club it will cost $345. The price includes all class sessions, all pool work, and the use of the equipment,” said Valdes.

The club’s next meeting is February 25 from six to eight in room 130 of Martin hall. Meetings will carry on Mondays every other week, and activities like swimming and games at the pool will take place every other Monday.

Risher, who was fourteen when he got his certification, says he loves scuba because it offers him a glimpse into another world.

“You realize there is a whole other world out there that is so unique,” Risher said.

