JSU takes over ‘The Pointe’, asks students to move in

Scott Young, Staff Writer

Jacksonville State now has ownership of the former Reserve Apartments—renamed to ‘The Pointe@ JSU’—which were significantly damaged in the March 19 tornadoes.

The property has been fully renovated and repaired following the university entering into a management agreement with the owners of the complex, now operating it as a student residence.

The Pointe, which will operate just like existing campus-owned appartments, is open to upperclassman and consists of four-bedroom, four bath units that are furnished and include amenities such as fully furnished bedrooms and common area, washer and dryer, balcony, pool access, exercise gym, Gamecock Express stop, gated entry, and other athletic facilities.

For students wishing to live at The Pointe, the cost is $2,700 per student per semester, including utilities, and a meal plan is not required.

Following the announcement of The Pointe’s opening, reports started popping up on social media that JSU Housing sent an email to current residents of Campus Inn, Jax Apartments, and Colonial Arms Apartments informing them that they would be required to move out of their existing apartments and move into The Pointe by February 22.

JSU Housing later clarified to the Chanticleer that the email was sent only to residents of Campus Inn efficiency, a group of 46 students.

“No emails were sent to Jax Apartments, Colonial Arms Apartments, or Campus Inn One Bedroom Apartment Residents,” JSU Director of Housing Operations Brooke Lyon said. “We are encouraging residents of Campus Inn Efficiency to relocate now rather than later, This apartment complex will be closing at the end of the spring semester, and we wanted to give those students the first opportunity to live at our newest option, The Pointe @ JSU.”

Many have protested the decision by JSU Housing to move students mid-semester, wondering why the apartments aren’t waiting until the end of the semester to close.

“If enough students and parents complain, housing will postpone shutting down the apartments until the end of the semester, when everyone would be moving out anyway,” said Megan Gangl, a resident of one of the closing apartment complexes.

Lyon says that the decision was made to benefit the residents of Campus Inn.

“Campus Inn Efficiency units are some of our older and more outdated apartments,” Lyon said. “Our intention was to offer the newest and best to residents of Campus Inn Efficiency as a way to show our gratitude for their loyalty to JSU Housing.”

Lyon says they are working with each student individually to meet their needs, and students who move from Campus Inn Efficiency now will not be charged the difference in cost to move to The Pointe.

For more information, contact JSU Housing at 256-782-5122.

