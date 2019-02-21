Involvement night helps freshmen stay active on campus

Quadarius Whitson, Staff Reporter

On Monday, Freshman Forum held an involvement night specifically for the freshman class in the TMB Auditorium. This involvement night consisted of a leadership panel which had 9 different representatives from a multitude of different organizations.

Some of the organizations that were represented that night included Lambda Sigma Honor Society, JSU’s Ambassador Program, Student Government Association, Gamecock Orientation, and even the National Panhellenic Council.

In order to gain some insight from these campus leaders, freshman were allowed to ask as many questions as they liked for about an hour.

“How do you balance your relationships while being involved?”

“What was your favorite event that you were able to attend at JSU?”

“If you could go back in time to your freshman year and give yourself advice, what would it be?”

“How do you set yourself apart during interviews?”

These were just some of the many questions that were asked during this event.

With all these campus leaders in one vicinity, many questions were asked in the hopes of improving their leadership skills, time management, and prioritization.

There were even some questions that were just asked just out of curiosity such as:

“What is your favorite food?”

“What is your favorite song?”

“If you could be a Vine, what would it be and why?”

Overall, the TMB was filled with lots of laughter, curiosity, and fun. This event allowed freshmen to network with their peers as well gain valuable information about leaders in campus and the organizations that they represent. According to Makayla Pugh, this event was extremely beneficial to her.

“Yes, it gave good insight about all the different organizations at JSU,” Pugh said.

One Freshman Forum member took it even further and stated how it benefited her.

“The most beneficial part about this involvement night is all the different perspectives from all these young leaders that were highly motivated and really gave me a fresh perspective on the up and coming school year,” Natalie Walls said.

