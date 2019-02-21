Symposium highlights student projects

Daniel Mayes, Editor-in-Chief

Jacksonville State University held their annual student symposium last week, with over 60 students making presentations of various academic projects.

Students could present on posters, papers, demonstrations and artwork that they created for their classes at JSU.

Katie Peyton, a senior English major, presented her project on the significance of oak trees in the bible. Peyton says she enjoyed her project because it allowed her to look at the bible with a literary perspective in mind.

“I grew up studying the Bible in a religious context, and I still study the Bible for religious regions,” Peyton said. “However, being forced to notice literary devices and recurring themes and character development and plot devices while reading really challenged me.”

Awards were given out on Friday for several different categories, with a graduate and undergraduate division for each.

Peyton was awarded Best Undergraduate Paper for her presentation, titled “Studying the ‘Oak’ Testament.”

Below is a listing of all students who took home awards for their presentations:

Awards for Best of School

Best Award – School of Science (Undergraduate) – James King and Madeline Miles: “The Jacksonville Tornado; a Scientific Retrospective” (paper, advised by Dr. Ross Martin)

Best Award – School of Science (Graduate) – Vanessa Chappell: “Eukaryotic Conservation of Interactions Between Histone Proteins and Mitochondria” (paper, advised by Dr. Roger Sauterer)

Best Award – School of Arts and Humanities (Undergraduate) – Rebekah Britton: “What A Wonderful Memory” (paper, advised by Dr. Sarah Cusimano Miles)

Category Awards

Best Paper (Undergraduate) – Katie Peyton: “Studying the “Oak” Testament (advised by Jennifer Foster)

Best Paper (Graduate) – Derek Peacock: “Vascular Flora of the Hinds Road Outcrop Forever Wild Tract, Etoway County, Alabama” (advised by Dr. Jimmy Triplett)

Best Poster (Undergraduate) – (tie) Robi Ledbetter, Brianna Mercier, Blake Cook, Daisha Wilks, Jay Hagan: “The effects of Urban Heat Islands on Faxonious erichsonianus aggression in local lotic systems” (advised by Dr. Sarah Wofford)

Best Poster (Undergraduate) – (tie) Georgia Chamblee: “L-dopa Docking in Aromatic L-amino Acid Decarboxylase Enzyme and Amino Acid Interactions” (advised by Dr. Donna Perygin)

Best Poster (Graduate) – (tie) Annie Slayton: “Helminth Infection Dynamics in Pomacea maculata (Ampullariidae), Giant Apple Snails, in Threemile Creek in Mobile, AL” (advised by Dr. Lori Tolley-Jordan)

Best Poster (Graduate) – (tie) Sarah Lagon: “A Synthesis: Measurements Commonly Utilized to Determine Effects of Urban Runoff on Water Quality in Freshwater Systems Across the Continental USA” (advised by Dr. Jimmy Triplett)

Best Demonstration – George Beason: “Cluster Analysis Software for Genealogical Data” (advised by Dr. Benjie Blair and Dr. Monica Trifas)

Best Cover Design – Christian Everhart: winning cover selected for printed Symposium program

Houston Cole Library Award for Research Excellence – Cecelia Davis: ”A Review of Nonpoint Source Pollution Models for Managing Agricultural Watersheds” (poster, advised by Dr. Lori Tolley-Jordan)

Award for Best of Showcase – Rayne Ragains: “The presence of Legionella in potting soil” (paper, advised by Richard Watkins)

