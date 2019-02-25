UPDATE: Washington Post editor will no longer speak in Anniston

Scott Young, Staff Reporter

(Update): The Ayers Lecture series will no longer take place on Thursday. Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron contacted organizers of the event, citing health reasons preventing him from traveling.

Executive editor of the Washington Post, Martin “Marty” Baron, will be the guest speaker for Harry M. and Edel Y. Ayers lecture series on Thursday, February 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. The event is free and open to the public.

Baron began his career in journalism working for The Miami Herald in 1976; later switching to The Los Angeles Times in 1979, and The New York Times in 1996. In 2000, he returned to the Herald as its executive editor, where he oversaw many important stories such as Elián González’s return to Cuba and the contentious 2000 election.

In 2001, Baron became executive editor of The Boston Globe, where he transitioned the paper’s coverage from covering international events to focusing on investigative journalism. The Globe earned a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for its coverage of the Boston Catholic sex abuse scandal.

After taking over as executive editor of the Washington Post—his current position—the publication won numerous Pulitzer Prizes for stories such as Trump’s Access Hollywood tape, revealing the sexual misconduct allegations of Roy Moore, Russian interference in the election, and many other stories.

“The Ayers Lecture series was established in 1988 as a partnership between The Anniston Star and JSU. It is named in honor of Harry M. and Edel Y. Ayers, former publishers of the Star. The event is hosted annually by the JSU Department of Communication as a tribute to the living story of communication in Northeast Alabama,” per the JSU website.

