Gamecocks fall 5-3 to Samford

JP Wood, Staff Sports Writer

A freezing cold contest on the diamond at Jim Case Stadium saw JSU come up on the losing end of a close match against in-state rival Samford.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 4 run lead in the first, which they would never lose en route to a 5-3 win over the Gamecocks. JSU falls to 5-8 on the season while Samford improves to 8-3.

JSU starter Colin Casey was shelled for 4 runs off 6 hits early, and reliever Corley Woods was touched for the fifth Samford run in the third inning. Michael Gilliland took over in the fourth and in just his second outing, he struck out 5 of the 13 batters he faced. He retired the last 11 straight.

Junior Chase Robinson plated JSU’s first run with 2 outs in the fifth, but it wouldn’t be until the 8th inning when JSU really started to chip away at the deficit. Robinson led off the inning with a walk, followed by an RBI triple by Tre Kirklin. Alex Webb plated Kirklin on a groundout, but the rally fell short, and JSU was unable to rack up any more runs.

Nic Gaddis also contributed a double and a single in the loss.

JSU will get a rematch against Samford in Jacksonville on April 30th. The next Gamecock homestand will be this weekend, as Jax St starts their OVC slate against Eastern Illinois.

