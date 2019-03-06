Longtime JSU officials to retire: Drs. Turner, Fielding announce plans to end their careers

James Waller, Staff Reporter

Long time Jacksonville State University officials, Dr. Rebecca Turner, Dr. Bill Fielding announced plans to retire.

Dr. Turner has served as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, while Dr. Fielding is Dean of the School of Business and Industry

Dr. Turner will be replaced as provost by Dr. Christie Shelton, Professor of Nursing and Dean of the School of Health Professions and Wellness, on June 1. Until a replacement can be found for Dr. Shelton as as Dean in Health Professions and Wellness, she will serve as both provost and dean. A search for her replacement as dean is being conducted on a national scale.

Dr. Fielding plans to remain voluntarily active on campus following his retirement. A search for his replacement is also being conducted on the national level.

Dr. Turner stated her that her reason for retiring is that she wished to spend more time with her family, taking care of her 90-year-old mother, who lives alone after the passing of Dr. Turner’s father. Dr. Turner said she would be “just making sure all of her needs are being met is a real priority, especially now that she’s by herself.”

Dr. Turner is Jacksonville State University’s first female vice president, and she is responsible for the creation of several of Jacksonville State University’s academic programs, including the university’s social work program and some of the its earliest doctoral degrees.

Dr. Fielding gave Jacksonville State University more than 50 years of service as university faculty, beginning from 1968 as and becoming dean in 1997. Dr. Fielding secured accreditation for the university’s school of business with The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, putting Jacksonville State University’s business school in the top 5 percent of business schools around the world.

“JSU thanks Drs. Turner and Fielding for their exemplary leadership and service over many years. They have had a major impact on JSU. We look forward to strong academic leadership from new Provost Christie Shelton and our new deans as we look forward to our bright future,” said Dr. Beehler, Jacksonville State University’s president.

Advertisements