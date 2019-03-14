Adams drives Gamecocks past Troy

JP Wood, Staff Sports Writer

The script for Nash Adams as he stepped to the plate in the 11th inning was too perfect.

Bitter in-state rivals in town. Tied game in the bottom of the 11th. Stepping up as a pinch hitter. Bases loaded. Two outs.

After the redshirt freshman took a first pitch strike, he blasted pitch number two 370 feet over the left field wall to hand the Gamecocks the series sweep of Troy in a 9-5 grand slam walk off win. It is JSU’s first series sweep of Troy since 2015.

JSU entered the eighth inning down 5-3. After plating a run in the eighth, JSU grabbed an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth and threatened more, but Troy prevented the big inning and sent it to extras.

The top of the 10th inning went scoreless, and Gamecock pitcher Christian Edwards kept the Trojans off the board in the tenth to set up the 11th inning excitement. Nic Gaddis opened the frame with a single, and advanced to third at the cost of two outs. With two outs and a man on third, the Gamecocks drew back to back walks to load the bases.

Enter Nash Adams.

His two-out walk-off grand slam is the third game this year that the Gamecocks have won in the final at bat.

Jax State recorded home runs in the first and last at-bats of the game. Junior Tre Kirklin led off the game with a round-tripper, and followed that up with a second longball in the third. Kirklin would cut the late innings Troy lead to 4-3 after being plated by an Alex Webb single. Troy would extend the lead to 5-3 by way of a sac fly.

Seven different JSU pitchers got the call throughout the game. Cody Willing made the start and pitched two scoreless and struck out two, before being replaced by freshman Michael Gilliland. Christian Edwards earned his first win of the season, pitching the last two frames and keeping Troy off the board.

The Gamecocks next series will be a three-game weekend slate against Big Ten opponent Purdue. The first game will be 6:00 p.m. Friday. The win over Troy improves the Gamecocks to 8-10 on the season.

Advertisements