Captain Marvel ‘marvels’ viewers

Taylor Mitchell, A&E Editor

Captain Marvel has had an interesting history recently. Carol Danvers has had a surge of popularity in comics since taking the mantle of Captain Marvel in 2012, even going as far as being one of the big players in Marvel’s Civil War 2 storyline. She is by far one of Marvel’s most popular female characters going back as far as before she took the mantle of Captain Marvel. It was only a matter of time before Marvel decided to bring such a character their cinematic universe and boy did they.

Captain Marvel is a 2019 entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, the eponymous Captain Marvel. The story of the film follow Danvers, believing herself to be a Kree warrior named Vers, as she is thrown into conflict with the shape shifting Skrulls and her own memories on planet Earth. Along the way, she meets up with a young Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, and begins to unravel how she ended up working with the Kree. The story actually takes a wonderfully unexpected turn about half way through, so I will not go into anymore on that, but it will be sure to keep you guessing for a bit.

One of the movies biggest strengths is the performance of the actors. Brie Larson is an absolute treat. She is not only incredibly funny but incredibly believable in her role. Larson’s performance keeps Captain Marvel grounded, which is a feat considering there is a point in the movie where she basically proves invincible. A cocky rebel with very little consequences, can easily come off as unlikable but she is able to keep you firmly on her side which really speaks to writing and acting. Another standout performance comes from Ben Mendelsohn, who plays the Skrull commander Talos. Talos is a long time fighter against the Kree, and this brings him into conflict with Danvers over the course of the film. Mendelsohn gives him a wonderfully affable air that just makes every moment he is on screen a lot of fun. Other performances from Samuel Jackson and Jude Law are also great. Jackson really sells a younger, less intense and experienced Nick Fury just as well as he does the older version of the character. Jude Law also really sells Yon-Rogg, showing the kind of soldiers an incredibly strict society would be full of.

One thing that also really needs praising in this film is the effects. I was originally very worried about the de-aging effects that had to be used on Samuel L. Jackson for the film, but that was for the most part unfounded. He looks completely natural for most of the film with very few noticeable hiccups. The effects in the movies are in general just great but getting that younger Nick Fury look right really impressed me even if it only works due to Jackson’s very graceful aging.

The only major problem with the film is that it doesn’t feel as big as Avengers: Infinity War did, but it’s also not supposed to. It’s a complaint I have seen since Ant-Man and The Wasp came out and it really has no feet under it. With cinematic universes it is still important to keep each film as a single product. So while it won’t give you the same kind of ride as Infinity War, I still highly recommend Captain Marvel. Don’t believe the haters my dear readers, because this new Avenger packs a punch.

Captain Marvel gets 8.5 Golden Breihans out of 10

