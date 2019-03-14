Cosmetic testing on animals must stop

Breanna Hill, News Editor

Cosmetic testing on animals has been going on for far too long, and it needs to be stopped.

It’s estimated that approximately 100,000 to 200,000 animals are killed every year because of cosmetic testing, which should be illegal not only in the United States but the rest of the world as well. Companies are given a choice to test on animals, and the amount of companies that still choose to harm animals in such a way is digusting and terribly unfair to the little creatures who are unable to keep it from happening.

Innocent and gentle creatures are being used to test cosmetics such as lipstick, shampoos, and other possibel hazardous chemicals. They need our help.

So what can we do? What can we do to get the United States to join in with the other countries and finally ban this awful cosmetic testing that is taking place throughout our country? One of the biggest ways we can all help out is by joining the #BeCrueltyFree campaign.

Thankfully there are legislative bills being considered to help stop such animal abuse. Another simple thing that can help promote the disbanding of animal testing would be to only shop for products that have a guaranteed no animal testing policy. Do the research if you have to. We need to educate ourselves on issues like animal testing in the cosmetic and ingredient industries.

Advertisements