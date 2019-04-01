Jacksonville wing joint Coop DeVille reopens

Scott Young, Staff Reporter

Popular Jacksonville wing joint Coop DeVille opened suddenly on Friday night, seven months after it sustained fire damage and closed down.

Unexpectedly, Jeremy Joubran, an employee of Coop DeVille, announced on Facebook that they would be opening at 6 p.m. that night and that the restaurant is currently operating on only one phone line until the beginning of the week.

Not long after, the drive thru filled with hungry customers who had been waiting to get their hands on chicken wings for the seven months Coop DeVille had been closed. At many times, the drive thru line extended into the main road.

“Best wings ever! Great prices too! The other wing place in town cost double for the same amount of wings that aren’t NEARLY as good,” said one Facebook user.

One day after the beloved wing establishment erupted into flames in August, students of JSU gathered in the patio of Coop DeVille to erect a shrine honoring the fallen restaurant, light candles in its honor, and sing “I’ll Fly Away”.

WATCH: @JSUNews students sing "I'll Fly Away" at a Candlelight Vigil for Coop DeVille pic.twitter.com/fhZd6rc87T — The Chanticleer (@ChanticleerJSU) August 22, 2018

At the candlelight vigil, owner Guy Emery estimated that the restaurant would open within “two to three months”, an estimation that did not follow through due to the extensive overhaul made to the restaurant building.

Shortly after reopening, Coop DeVille published the following statement:

“Hi everyone! In case you haven’t heard yet, we are happy to announce that we are back open for business! We apologize for the delay in letting you all know, but we have been very busy trying to get everything back up and running and we couldn’t wait to open as soon as we got the approval. We do want to take this time to please ask that you be patient with us when calling to place your order as we currently have only one phone line, which will be fixed shortly. We appreciate all of your love and support during this time and can’t wait to serve you all!”

Coop DeVille maintains its previous hours of 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can place your order for pick up or delivery at their number 256-435-1818.

