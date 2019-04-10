JSU upsets Auburn

JP Wood, Sports Staff Writer

If you saw the score heading into the fourth inning of this one, you likely wouldn’t have bothered to check again. Down 6-0 at nationally ranked Auburn early, the outlook on the rest of the game was bleak.

Don’t tell that to the JSU baseball team though. Having never counted themselves out, the Gamecocks rallied back in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 6, and later put the nail in Auburn’s coffin in the seventh, taking and then extending their lead to 11-6.

Andrew Naismith, a product of Auburn High School, made the most of his homecoming with a 3 RBI game and drew a bases loaded walk. Alex Webb, whose bat is on fire, made it 11 hits over 7 games with a two run double in the fourth. Nic Gaddis recorded the game tying RBI.

Freshmen Isaiah Magwood and Michael Gilliland held the Tigers scoreless over the rest of the game, allowing just 5 hits and striking out 10. Magwood recorded K’s for 7 of the 13 batters he faced.

6 Gamecocks walked in the go-ahead inning, with the go-ahead run being plated after Alex Strachan drew a bases loaded walk. Although they plated 5 runs in the inning, the Gamecocks only collected two hits.

Jax State how now won five of its last nine against the Plainsmen. Auburn will make a return trip to Jacksonville on Tuesday, April 23rd.

JSU will play an OVC series vs Belmont this weekend. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

