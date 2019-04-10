Lupe Fiasco comes to JSU

JP Wood, Staff Reporter

Jacksonville State University students have one more chance to “Pack the Pete” before the school year is over.

Grammy award winning Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco will be performing at Pete Mathews Coliseum Thursday April 11 at 7pm.

Admission will be free for JSU students, faculty and staff, while General Admission tickets will $10. JSU students must register for their tickets online, while faculty and staff tickets can be found on the fourth floor of the TMB.

Lupe Fiasco exploded onto the scene with 2006’s Food and Liquor which received 3 Grammy nominations. He is credited as a pioneer of the “conscious hip-hop movement” which focuses on societal and social problems such as absent parents, terrorism, religion, and war.

His latest album Drogas Wave dropped in September and received positive reviews from critics. In his career, he’s garnered multiple Grammy nominations across a myriad of categories. He won a Grammy for best urban/alternative performance for Daydreamin’ in 2008.

