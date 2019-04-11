Smoke named to Jacksonville State Board of Trustees

Keeley Tibbitts, Staff Reporter

Tony Smoke has been confirmed by the Alabama Senate for the position in the Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees.

Smoke was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey. Smoke has 30 years of experience with Alabama Power Company and serves as the vice president of its Eastern Division.

“Jacksonville State University is a vital resource to both the quality of life and educational opportunities of the people of East Alabama and beyond,” said Smoke. “I am honored to have been appointed to serve a university full of tradition, diversity and a rich history. I look forward to being a part of the Gamecock family.”

Smoke is taking the seat that was formally Ronnie Smith’s. Smith announced his resignation in February after serving as a JSU trustee since 2004. Smith, who originally planned to step down in 2018, stayed on after last year’s tornadoes.

“After the March 19 tornado, I knew it wasn’t the right time,” Smith says. Smith led the board through rough times of change, but he is now stepping down, giving his seat to Smoke. JSU president John M. Beehler thanked Ronnie Smith for the years of “exemplary leadership and service on the JSU Board of Trustees.”

Smoke earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Auburn University in 1984, and he earned a Juris Doctorate from the Birmingham School of Law in 1997. He serves on multiple boards such as the YMCA of Greater Birmingham, March of Dimes, American Red Cross, and Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and is a former board member of the Birmingham Education Foundation. He will attend his first meeting on April 16.

